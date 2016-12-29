State police arrested one man after seizing around 10,000 Oxycodone pills during a traffic stop.
According to police, state troopers noticed a Ford F150 with equipment violations at the I-95 south Service Center around 3 p.m. Wednesday. When police pulled over the vehicle the passenger, identified as John Torres, 30, of West Haven appeared nervous and made troopers suspicious.
Police said they called in a K9, who detected narcotics. When police searched the vehicle they found the Oxycodone pills, which have a street value of roughly $200,000.
Because of the amount of pills, state police contacted the DEA to take over the case. Torres was arrested and handed over to the DEA, which will file charges.
Published 27 minutes ago