State police arrested one man after seizing around 10,000 Oxycodone pills during a traffic stop.

According to police, state troopers noticed a Ford F150 with equipment violations at the I-95 south Service Center around 3 p.m. Wednesday. When police pulled over the vehicle the passenger, identified as John Torres, 30, of West Haven appeared nervous and made troopers suspicious.

Police said they called in a K9, who detected narcotics. When police searched the vehicle they found the Oxycodone pills, which have a street value of roughly $200,000.

Because of the amount of pills, state police contacted the DEA to take over the case. Torres was arrested and handed over to the DEA, which will file charges.