A police officer shot an armed man while responding to an incident in Burlington on Tuesday afternoon and Central District Major Crime and the state attorney’s office have responded to the scene.

State police said troopers responded to Angela’s Way around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a suspicious incident and a person threatening to harm himself and found a man with a gun. He refused orders to drop his weapon and at least one trooper shot at least one round from a duty weapon and hit the man, police said.

The man was transported to St. Francis Hospital and does not appear to have life-threatening injuries.