State Prepares for Round 3 of Winter Weather

Crews in Enfield were still cleaning up from Thursday's storm Saturday morning as another round of winter weather was moving in Sunday.

Saturday morning residents across the state were cleaning up from two rounds of winter weather and preparing for a third - and possibly a fourth.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued two First Alerts – one for a storm expected to hit the state Sunday and another for Wednesday.

These storms come on the heels of a blizzard that dumped over a foot of snow on most of the state Thursday and another squall that left a dusting of the white stuff Friday night.

The crew at from Landscapes Unlimited in Southington was busy Saturday cleaning up the leftovers from Thursday’s storm and the added layer Friday. They were also prepping roads for the next round – which means ice melt and salt.

“It’s more important than plowing I feel. As long as cars get traction, it doesn’t matter how much snow is on the ground. It’s just once that snow compresses and it forms ice and that brine is not there to prevent that, it just becomes a sheet of white ice,” said Jeff Krupinski of Landscapes Unlimited.

In Enfield, people headed to the grocery store to get their errands done after being cooped up Thursday and digging out Friday. The threat of a storm is always good for the grocery business, but the actual storm forced ShopRite to close Thursday.

With another hit on the way, most people were trying to get the errands done fast and spend some time out of the house.

“I have two little boys, nine-years-old, and we’ve been going through a lot of crafts, and a lot of activities. So, we’re ready to get some outside time in,” said Alexander Clines of Hamden, Mass.

In Enfield and inch and a half of snow fell overnight Friday, adding to the 17 inches that piled up Thursday.

Jane Crafts of Vernon said she cleared the snow three times that day. She traded in her shovel for a shopping cart, today.

“It’s not as bad as we normally have and it just seems like we’re getting it all at the same time,” Crafts said.

The repeated hits aren’t doing any favors for the highway crews, who were still working to get streets clear and prep spaces for more snow.

“We’re trying to get the streets opened up curb to curb to make room for the snow,” said Ken Boulette, the Enfield highway crew leader.

Another issue comes with round three. The storms took a toll on equipment and now mechanics are rushing to fix everything up in time for another bout, making for long days for public works crews.