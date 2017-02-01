Residents can find what's owed to them on the Big List .

What to Know Unclaimed property includes money from uncashed payroll checks, bank accounts and utility deposits and insurance proceeds

The Treasury receives unclaimed assets from banks, insurance companies, stock transfer agents, utilities, hospitals and companies.

The assets are reported and turned over every year, and are held in custody until claimants come forward or are located.

Nearly 60,000 people have filed claims to collect unclaimed cash the state of Connecticut is holding on to and that is the most ever during the first month of the CT Big List Unclaimed Property outreach campaign in the program’s 83-year history.

The CT Big List includes the names of 1.4 million people, businesses and organizations that might be entitled to $771 million in unclaimed property and it’s updated weekly.

Check the list online here to see if you, a family member or friend is on it.

The more than 59,600 inquiries and claims during the first four weeks of the campaign are for assets valued in excess of $48 million.

“Our mission is to return unclaimed property to rightful owners. The incredible response to our latest web-based outreach campaign speaks to the growing appeal of the internet as an effective way to increase public awareness of the CT Big List,” State Treasurer Denise Nappier said in a statement.

During the first four weeks of the CT Big List campaign, the Treasury received 2.2 million inquiries on the Treasury’s website and 10,351 telephone calls to the toll-free number. In all, 59,691 claims have been initiated.

For the fiscal year ended June 30 2016, the Treasury collected $111 million in unclaimed property, which was $8 million more than projected. During that same year, the Treasury returned $58 million to 15,758 rightful owners.

“Every dollar in unclaimed property that we receive is held in custody until the rightful owner steps forward. Until that happens, the money is deposited into the State’s General Fund and put to good use on behalf of Connecticut’s taxpayers,” Treasurer Nappier said in a statement.

There are two ways to find out whether you may be entitled to unclaimed property. Go to www.ctbiglist.com to search for a name. Download a claim form and follow the instructions or call 1-800-833-7318, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.