State Republicans Address Concerns About Funding for CT Cities, Towns

Republicans at the Capitol addressed concerns about funding for Connecticut cities and towns on Tuesday.

The general theme from Republicans was about reinstating the nearly $20 million that was cut from cities and towns in December. Their proposal would allow the state to restore $18.9 million in Education Cost Sharing funding, money they say, cities and towns were banking on.

"When you make a promise to towns, you cannot halfway through the year cut the towns and expect them to go on surviving," said Len Fasano and Senate President Pro Tempore.

"Clearly we don't believe that the one area that people should be cutting from are towns and cities which get inundated with unfounded mandates and then cut mid stream so they can't even prepare for it," said Themis Klarides, House Republican Leader.

In response, a spokesperson for Governor Dan Malloy said "This isn't a serious proposal, it's an attempt to pander and get headlines."

Democrats at the Capitol seemed confident in the work they've done so far. "I think we took some very positive steps last week and I am looking forward to doing the same this session," said Pat Dillon, New Haven Representative.

Tuesday's fight was over $20 million in a budget expected to be around $18 billion. As one legislator said, once the governor makes his budget announcement, that is when the budget process and the late nights at the Capitol begin and don't end until June.