State Seeking Information on Paving Contractor

The state is seeking information on a paving contractor with many complaints filed against him, the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) said.

The department is requesting information from anyone who has conducted business with Ossie McClellan Jr., a paving contractor accused of partially finishing jobs and damaging property, according to the DCP.

“We are urging consumers to come forward with any information they may have about Mr. McClellan to support our ongoing investigation,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan A. Harris, “We are working to conclude our investigation as quickly as we are able with the most complete information so we can do everything possible to help the consumers who have been harmed and hold McClellan accountable.”

McClellan operates his business under the name Excel Paving or Excel Paving LLC and has been involved in 39 complaints with the DCP.

The agency said McClellan does not hold an up to date registration.

The DCP said that McClellan generally starts work within a day of singing a new contract, however, he will leave equipment on patrons' homes for long periods of time without conducting additional work. The equipment has left oil stains on properties and damaged pavement because of how long they stay out.

In many cases, consumers are left with only partially completed driveways.

McClellan is accused of starting work in cold months with temperatures that are not conducive to paving.

The DCP also said that McClellan also has failed to obtain needed building and zoning permits.

Anyone wishing to file a complaint with the DCP is asked to fill out this complaint form. People may also email information, like contracts, proof of payment, copies of building permits and any correspondence or communications with McClellan to dcp.frauds@ct.gov.