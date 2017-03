A state trooper saved a person who was choking at a restaurant in Bridgeport.

While picking up dinner at Vazzy's resturant on Broadbridge Road was approached by a 76-year-old patron and made motion to his throat.

When the trooper asked the man if he was choking and the patron signaled that he was. The trooper applied the Heimlich manuver and a piece of steak meat came out of his mouth.

The patron refused medical attention from an AMR ambulance.