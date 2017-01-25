State Comptroller Unveils Plan to Combat High Drug Costs

Linda Clemens of Glastonbury has been battling Multiple Sclerosis, and the high cost of her medicine, for years.

"I'm sorry. $1,600 for an MS drug, a shot that I have to take every day, is ridiculous," she exclaimed.

If State Comptroller Kevin Lembo gets his way, that could change. On Tuesday, he laid out a plan to address skyrocketing drug costs.

The plan makes sure "that when they're at the pharmacy counter, they're paying 20 percent of a negotiated price, not 20 percent of retail. They shouldn't have to pay retail. Their insurance company has already negotiated down that price with rebates and other incentives," explained Lembo.

Lembo also wants drug companies to justify costs above a certain level, by providing the state with information on things like research, development, and marketing. That's something Clemens has been complaining about for years.

"Those companies, yes they have to do research. They have to figure out the next best drug. It would be great if they could find something to cure MS. But you know what, they still charge way too much," she said.

As for how this will work with potential changes by the Trump administration to the Affordable Care Act?

"This is a state regulatory question. It has little or nothing to do with what the Feds do or do not do. So, I think some of us believe that we need to make sure to step up our efforts on state level regulation and we will see what the Feds ultimately do," said Lembo.

The next step: this plan will be brought up in the insurance committee at the state legislature.