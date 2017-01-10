Multiple weather systems will make a run at Connecticut over the next week, but very little snow is expected.

The coldest air since last winter has been in place the past few days, but that's no sign of what's to come.

Rain showers will move in this evening, and turn into a steady rain overnight.

Wednesday morning's commute will be wet, even though the rain will move out before the sun comes up.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Wednesday, which is more than 10 degrees above average.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy, and each day features at least a small chance for a rain shower.

Yet another storm approaches Saturday night. High pressure will be in prime position for that system to be snow, but it shouldn't be a "blockbuster" storm.

So, when does winter return, consistently?

Even next week, models are showing a very unfavorable pattern for big snowstorms in Connecticut.