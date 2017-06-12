Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy is battling lung cancer again, but he intends to work the full season.

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy announced Monday that he is once again battling cancer.

"I have been diagnosed with cancer again," he said on Twitter. "Treatment starts in 2 weeks. Still strong. Please see your doctor."





This is Remy's fifth cancer relapse.

He previously missed much of the 2009 season as he recovered from lung cancer. In 2013, cancer returned to his lungs. In February, he again announced that he was battling lung cancer but was able to return to work for the start of the 2017 baseball season.

Remy has provided color commentary during Red Sox games since 1988. He played second base for the team from 1978 through 1984.

Just last week, he came under fire and later apologized for his on-air remarks that pitchers such as New York Yankees star Masahiro Tanaka shouldn't be allowed to have translators on the mound.

During the NESN broadcast of the Boston-New York game at Yankee Stadium on June 6, Remy said pitchers such as the Japanese-born Tanaka should "learn baseball language." His comments quickly drew sharp criticism on social media, with some saying there isn't one universal language for baseball.