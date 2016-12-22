Stonington Still Weighing Pros and cons of Airbnb, VRBO

The shoreline is one of the most popular destinations in the summer but one of the most popular shoreline towns is still debating whether it will allow short-term rentals.

After several complaints about houses being rented out on Airbnb and VRBO, the Town of Stonington is hearing from both sides to make a decision on what they will and won't allow.

Currently short-term rentals aren't allowed in Stonington.

"It's going to affect the tourism in this area. People aren't going to go to the Days Inn. They're not going to a franchise hotel. They're going to go to Newport or one of the islands," said Bob Hannon, who lives on the Stonington side of Mystic.

His short-term rental days were short lived. In 2015, Hannon said he got a notice of zoning violation.

Renting to people through sites like Airbnb and VRBO help pay for renovations and flood insurance, Hannon said, adding it's an alternative when boutique hotels are full, and sends more business to local shops.

"It's a nice way to introduce the community," he said.

Hannon and a few dozen others are part of the Stonington Short Term Renters Association, a group working to educate people about how sites like Airbnb and VRBO work and how it can help the community.

Hannon was one of more than 100 people Tuesday who voiced his opinion on short-term rentals to Stonington's Planning and Zoning Commission.

His neighbor, Paul Sartor, was there, too but he's on the other side of the fence.

"Would you rather live next to a nice single-family home, or would you rather live next to a multi-family vacation rental?" Sartor asked.

He thinks the short-term rental concept hurts property values as well as local businesses.

"If they don't have local residents that live year-round, who's going to support them in the winter time?" he said.

Other shoreline towns, like Old Lyme, know there are short-term rentals, but haven't heard complaints. So they don't have any regulations on the books.

It's the same for the Town of Old Saybrook. The town planner said it's a beach community and short-term rentals come with the territory.

Stonington's director of planning said he's still gathering opinions and the Planning and Zoning Commission will review the findings at their meeting on Jan. 17.