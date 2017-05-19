Storms Brought Thunder, Lightning Overnight

Storms rolled into Connecticut around midnight, bringing thunder, lightning and downpours, and power is out for around 110 Eversource customers this morning.

While the storms woke people up across parts of the state, there is little damage, but the National Weather Service reports several trees down in Kent.

Today will be partly sunny and breezy, with highs in the middle 80s. See the full forecast.

If you took a photo or video, send it to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com or upload it here.



