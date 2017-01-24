Stratford Man Broke Into Animal Hospital: Police

A Stratford man is accused of breaking into an animal hospital in October, according to police.

Police said Nicholas Bruner, 31, was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief in connection with an incident on Oct. 2, 2016.

On that date, police responded to a burglar alarm at The Pet Hospital on Linden Avenue. When they arrived they found a broken window with blood on the frame, as well as a set of keys and a cell phone.

The keys and cell phone led officers to Bruner, police said.

Bruner was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1.