Stratford Man Broke Into Animal Hospital: Police | NBC Connecticut
FIRST ALERT: 
Delays & Closings
NBC_OTS_CT

Stratford Man Broke Into Animal Hospital: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Stratford Police Department
    Nicholas Bruner

    A Stratford man is accused of breaking into an animal hospital in October, according to police.

    Police said Nicholas Bruner, 31, was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief in connection with an incident on Oct. 2, 2016.

    On that date, police responded to a burglar alarm at The Pet Hospital on Linden Avenue. When they arrived they found a broken window with blood on the frame, as well as a set of keys and a cell phone.

    The keys and cell phone led officers to Bruner, police said.

    Bruner was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1.

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices