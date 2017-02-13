Strong Winds Could Lead to Power Outages

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists have issued a First Alert for strong winds that could take down tree limbs and lead to power outages.

Winds today will gust to 50 mph in parts of the state.

A peak wind gust of 53 mph was already recorded at Groton New London Airport.

The winds will settle down later this afternoon, here's a look at Future Wind Gusts at 5 this evening.

The strong winds are already leading to some isolated power outages. As of 10:30 a.m., Eversource is reporting nearly 3,000 outages that are affecting more than 50 towns throughout the state. Click here to find an updated list of power outages from Eversource.

United Illuminating is reporting around 2,000 outages. Click here to find an updated list of power outages from United Illuminating.

Gusty winds will make temperatures feel much cooler than they actually are. Wind chill values will be in the low to middle 20s throughout the day.

The weather for the remainder of the week will be tranquil with temperatures in the low to middle 30s which is near average.