NBC Connecticut Meteorologists have issued a 'First Alert' for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures Tuesday will once again reach the low 90s for inland areas of Connecticut. This will mark the third consecutive day with temperatures in the 90s making it an official heat wave.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop after 12 p.m. Take a look at First Alert Future Radar at 3 p.m. Scattered thunderstorms will move from north to south.

Thunderstorms will continue into the early evening hours. Most of the thunderstorm activity should come to an end by 7 p.m.

Some thunderstorms could be strong to even severe. The main threat with the storms are hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning. There is also a small threat for minor flooding in a few cities and towns.

