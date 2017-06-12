Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Tuesday Afternoon | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Tuesday Afternoon

Download the NBC Connecticut app to track the storms...

By Meteorologist Josh Cingranelli

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 2 hours ago)

    NBC Connecticut Meteorologists have issued a 'First Alert' for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

    High temperatures Tuesday will once again reach the low 90s for inland areas of Connecticut. This will mark the third consecutive day with temperatures in the 90s making it an official heat wave. 

    Scattered thunderstorms will develop after 12 p.m. Take a look at First Alert Future Radar at 3 p.m. Scattered thunderstorms will move from north to south. 

    Thunderstorms will continue into the early evening hours. Most of the thunderstorm activity should come to an end by 7 p.m.

    Some thunderstorms could be strong to even severe. The main threat with the storms are hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning. There is also a small threat for minor flooding in a few cities and towns.

    Click here if you're looking for a more in-depth and scientific explanation of Tuesday's thunderstorm threat. Ryan Hanrahan has a look at meteorological conditions.

    Published 23 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices