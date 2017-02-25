New Britain fire officials said Friday they cannot complete a full investigation into large fire in a multi-family home on West Street during a major snow storm earlier this month because the damage to the structure made it unsafe for investigators.

Officials said while they were able to point to unattended cooking as a possible cause, a complete investigation could not be completed because the structure was heavily damaged and unsafe. Because of those restrictions, fire officials ruled the fire undetermined.

Firefighters had to rescue several people hanging from windows of the burning house on Feb. 9.

The fire broke out at the home at 116 West St. and left people trapped on the upper floors, according to fire officials.

Firefighters had to rescue as many as six or eight people who were hanging from windows.

Four people were taken to the hospital, including one person who suffered serious smoke inhalation. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated for exhaustion.

Mayor Erin Stewart said the city opened a nearby school to use as a shelter for families who were forced into the snow by the fire.

In all, about 15 people were affected, she said.