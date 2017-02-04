Suffield police and Southwick, Mass. police arrested a man wanted as a fugitive from justice Friday.

Suffield police said the suspect, 32-year-old Kyle Mitchell of East Hartland, Conn., was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Southwick for 12 counts of felony burglary.

Suffield police arrested Mitchell in the area of 972 Sheldon Street. He was taken into custody without incident, police said, and held on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.

Mitchell was also charged with operating motor vehicle under suspension.