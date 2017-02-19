Suffield Police Corral Runaway Cows | NBC Connecticut
Suffield Police Corral Runaway Cows

    Suffield Police Department
    Suffield police corralled some runaway cows Sunday morning.

    Suffield police know how to see the humor in a situation.

    The department took to Facebook after they corralled some runaway cows Sunday morning.

    “Early this morning officers responded to a complaint of 2 suspicious males going door to door trying to sell dairy products. Officers determined that the 2 individuals did not have a solicitors permit and were apprehended after a short foot pursuit. We would like to remind everyone to NEVER open your doors to any unfamiliar cattle,” the post on the Suffield Police Department Facebook page read.

    For more news from Suffield police, visit their page. 

