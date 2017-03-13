Suspect Accused of Running Man Over With Truck: East Hampton Police | NBC Connecticut
Suspect Accused of Running Man Over With Truck: East Hampton Police

    East Hampton police have arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a man and then running the victim over with a truck.

    Alex Banning, 24, is facing a variety of charges including second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, DUI, and second-degree threatening.

    According to police, they responded to a home on Coughlin Road around 1:45 p.m. When they arrived they found that several people had been threatened by the suspect with a metal pipe. Witnesses reported that Banning attacked a 30-year-old man and then ran him over with a pickup before taking off.

    The victim was taken to Middlesex Medical Center for treatment.

    Banning was located in his vehicle and arrested. He was held on a $50,000 bond and expected to appear in court Monday.

    Published 2 hours ago

