A Waterbury man is accused of fleeing police and causing an accident that sent one person to the hospital.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by the suspect, 26-year-old Jeffrey Brown, on Pearl Lake Road in Waterbury for a motor vehicle violation around 9:20 p.m. Sunday. Police said that Brown drove off and police pursued him for almost 4 miles before the suspect hit another car on Southmayd Road.

He tried to escape on foot, but he was captured, police said.

A passenger in the vehicle that was hit was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for observation. The driver of that vehicle and Brown were not hurt.

Brown was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, engaging police in pursuit, interfering with an officer, theft and misuse of plates, and other motor vehicle violations.

Police said Brown also had an active warrant for his arrest on a failure to appear charge.

Brown was held on a $10,000 and is due in court on Monday.