Suspect Charged Over $4,000 to Stolen Credit Card: Police

Shelton police said the subject pictured above asked a woman to try clothing on for her at TJ Maxx. When the victim came out of the dressing room, her purse and the woman were gone.

Shelton police are trying to identify a woman suspected of stealing a purse from a shopping cart at TJ Maxx while its owner was in the dressing room.

Police said that on July 27, the victim reported she was shopping at TJ Maxx when she was approached by another woman who asked her to try something on. The suspect told the victim she was shopping for a gift and needed to see how it would look on someone with a similar figure.

When the victim came out of the dressing room her purse was missing from her cart, and later she found that someone had charged $4,187 on her credit card at the Trumbull mall.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect who asked the victim to try on the clothing. Anyone who recognizes the subject in the photo above is asked to contact Shelton police.



