One person is in custody after leading police officers on a car chase and leaving the vehicle on the tracks at the East Haven trolley museum, according to East Haven police.

Police said that they were pursuing a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning. The suspect drove into Branford and back into East Haven before driving onto the tracks at the Shore Line Trolley Museum on River Street. The suspect left the vehicle and took off on foot, police said.

Around 5 a.m. the suspect walked into a diner and asked to use the phone. Police were nearby and arrested the suspect.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.