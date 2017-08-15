Suspect Robbed, Assaulted Dunkin' Donuts Employee: PD

Connecticut State Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at the Dunkin’ Donuts at the North Haven rest stop on Route 15 northbound.

Police said that on Tuesday shortly before 5 a.m. a male suspect entered the rest area and demanded money from an employee. The suspect then attacked the employee, then fled.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

The suspect appeared to be in his 20s and was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and sneakers with red bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Gray at Troop I, 203-393-4200.