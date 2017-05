Waterford police said the suspect pictured above stole a Friday’s Dog Rescue Foundation donation jar from the counter at the Hess gas station at 124 Boston Post Road on Tuesday, May 16 around 8:15 p.m.

Waterford police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing a donation jar from a local gas station.

Police said the suspect pictured above stole a donation jar meant for Friday’s Dog Rescue Foundation from the counter at the Hess gas station at 124 Boston Post Road. The theft took place on Tuesday, May 16 around 8:15 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect tis asked to contact Waterford police Investigator Surdo at 860-442-9451 or by email at nsurdo@waterfordct.org