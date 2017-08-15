Connecticut State Police say a vehicle evading the scene of an accident in another city was involved in a fatal crash off Route 15 south in Fairfield late Monday night.

According to police, the vehicle involved struck the personal vehicle of an off-duty state trooper in Fairfield and took off.

Around 11:25 p.m., the same vehicle was found crashed on the exit 46 off-ramp of Route 15 south. At least one person was killed, police said.

The ramp was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

No other details were immediately available.