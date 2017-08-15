Suspect Vehicle in Evading Involved in Fatal Crash on Route 15 - NBC Connecticut
OLY-CT

Suspect Vehicle in Evading Involved in Fatal Crash on Route 15

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Suspect Vehicle in Evading Involved in Fatal Crash on Route 15
    NBC Connecticut

    Connecticut State Police say a vehicle evading the scene of an accident in another city was involved in a fatal crash off Route 15 south in Fairfield late Monday night.

    According to police, the vehicle involved struck the personal vehicle of an off-duty state trooper in Fairfield and took off.

    Around 11:25 p.m., the same vehicle was found crashed on the exit 46 off-ramp of Route 15 south. At least one person was killed, police said.

    The ramp was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    No other details were immediately available.

    Published 3 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices