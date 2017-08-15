Connecticut State Police say a vehicle evading the scene of an accident in another city was involved in a fatal crash off Route 15 south in Fairfield late Monday night.
According to police, the vehicle involved struck the personal vehicle of an off-duty state trooper in Fairfield and took off.
Around 11:25 p.m., the same vehicle was found crashed on the exit 46 off-ramp of Route 15 south. At least one person was killed, police said.
The ramp was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
No other details were immediately available.
Published 3 hours ago