A man who is accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old Groton man, then fleeing toward Canada, appeared in court on Thursday and bond was set at $550,000.

Dante Hughes, 30, of Groton, has been charged in the murder of Joseph Gingerella, of Groton, on Dec. 11 outside Ryan’s Pub in Groton.

Officials said Hughes was involved in an altercation that night. When Gingerella stepped in to help, Hughes allegedly shot him, according to police.

Gingerella was rushed to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital and later died from his injuries.

The Gingerella family is known for helping families combat drug addiction. Gingerella was a recovering addict who was making amends and mentoring other people.

On Dec. 13, Hughes was found trying to cross into Canada at the US/Canadian border, detained by Canadian authorities and turned over to the United States Marshals Service on Dec. 20.

On Wednesday, Hughes appeared at Niagara County Court and waived extradition, according to police.

He was then turned over to the Groton Police Department and returned to Connecticut.

He appeared in court and bond was set at $500,000 for the murder charge and $50,000 cash for an assault charge.

Officials said a woman was somehow involved in the incident on Dec. 11 and Hughes was ordered to have no contact with her.

During the court appearance, Gingerella's mother was in tears and his stepfather held a photo of him.