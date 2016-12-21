A man accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old Groton man then fleeing toward Canada has been turned over to the Groton Police Department, police said Wednesday.

Police had a warrant for the arrest of Dante Hughes, 30, for his connection to the fatal shooting of Joseph Gingerella on Dec. 11 outside Ryan’s Pub in Groton.

On Dec. 13, Hughes was found trying to cross into Canada at the US/Canadian border. He was detained by Canadian authorities and turned over to the United States Marshals Service on Dec. 20.

On Wednesday, Hughes appeared at Niagara County Court and waved extradition, according to police. He was turned over to the Groton Police Department and returned to Connecticut where he will be arraigned on a murder charge on Thursday.