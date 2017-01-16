Suspect in Murder of Sterling Teen Due in Court Tuesday

A 19-year-old Sterling man who is accused of stabbing and killing a former high school classmate is due in court on Tuesday.

Kevin Weismore, 19, has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Todd Jeremiah Allen. According to the arrest warrant, Weismore told police that he planned on selling marijuana to Allen and stabbed him after Allen pulled out a gun.

Police said they have not found a gun and Allen's mother said she doesn't believe he ever owned him.

Allen had been reported missing just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 when he did not return home after leaving to go dirt biking. On Friday, state police said they found Allen's body not far from Weismore's home.

Police obtained a search warrant for Allen's phone and records showed the last known location was in the area of Laiho Road, Margaret Henry Road and Sawmill Hill Road in Sterling, according to the arrest warrant.

Weismore went on to tell police that he met up with Allen to sell marijuana to him, but Allen took a gun from his backpack, pointed it at the ground, said he did not have the money, then pointed the gun at him, according to the arrest warrant.

According to police, Weismore gave detectives information that led them to Allen's body in a wooded area near 61 Laiho Road.

“I knifed TJ, stabbing him in the stomach once using my right hand, and then stabbing him in the neck a few times. I stabbed him in the neck once and he kept moving so I did it a couple more times,” Weismore’s statement to police reads, according to the warrant.

The statement goes on to say that Weismore dragged Allen’s body behind a rock pile to hide it, then threw the gun off a cliff. Weismore said he burned all his clothing.

According to the warrant, he admitted to a friend what he’d done the next day and that friend helped him dump Allen’s dirt bike into a pond in Killingly.

Allen was found with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Weismore has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the case.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court Tuesday.

State police continue to investigate and it is unclear at this time if there will be other arrests.