Suspect in New Haven Officer-Involved Shooting Arrested

The robbery suspect in an officer-involved shooting, who also rammed police cruisers in New Haven last fall, has been arrested.

On Sept. 6, Guilford police issued an alert about a robbery in their town, said they were looking for 50-year-old Kenneth Palmieri, of Branford, and provided a description of the vehicle he was in.

Soon after, New Haven police were dispatched to investigate a robbery at 55 Church St. and saw Palmieri as they were approaching and pursued him until the chase became too dangerous, police said.

Minutes later, police spotted him sitting in a car at the Church Street South housing project. As officers approached, Palmieri sped up and crashed into two of the cruisers, police said.

He was spotted doing drugs in the vehicle, police said.

One officer fired, hitting Palmieri in the arm and and he was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be treated.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Palmier was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal attempt to commit assault, interfering with an officer and operating a vehicle under suspension.