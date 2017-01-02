Suspect Held 3 People Captive in Branford Motel Room: Police | NBC Connecticut
Suspect Held 3 People Captive in Branford Motel Room: Police

    Branford Police Department
    Christopher Pruitt

    Branford police have arrested a man accused of holding three people captive in a motel room and assaulting them.

    Branford police said around 4 a.m. Saturday they responded to a 911 hang up at the Motel 6 on East Main Street.

    Responding officers found three men and two women in the room when they arrived. Initially, officers were told there was a minor argument and officers then left. Police then received a second report that two men entered the room uninvited and robbed, assaulted, and held the original occupants of the room captive.

    Christopher Pruitt, 37, of West Haven, was arrested and charged with robbery, breach of peace, assault, threatening, interfering with a 911 call, strangulation, larceny, and unlawful restraint. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is expected in court on Jan. 3.

    A second man reportedly entered the room with Pruitt but he has yet to be located.

