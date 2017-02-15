Suspected Beer Shoplifter Who Dragged Cop Arrested: Police

A man police said stole almost $200 worth of beer from a Newington market, then dragged a police officer with his car has been arrested.

Joshua Coonradt, 37, is in custody and is accused of assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, larceny, reckless driving, among other charges, Newington Police said.

Police said they responded to the Best Market at 175 Lowrey Place in Newington just after 2 p.m. Saturday to investigate the report of a shoplifting in progress and an employee said a man and a woman left the store with $190 worth of beer without paying for it.

As the officer tried to stop Coonradt when he drove away just over the Wethersfield town line on Wells Road, he reached for a gun on the dashboard and a struggle ensued, police said.

Coonradt allegedly then sped down Wells Road, dragging the officer alongside the car for around 150 yards until the officer was able to get free, police said. The officer sustained minor injuries.

Police have recovered the Honda Coonradt was driving and was able to locate him on Elliot Street in Hartford on Wednesday.

Coonradt's bond was set at $150,000.