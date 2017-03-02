Suspects Flee Troopers, Try to Escape on Stolen Canoe: Police | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Suspects Flee Troopers, Try to Escape on Stolen Canoe: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connecticut State Police
    Shameek Obajakuta Afrika

    Connecticut State police have arrested a man accused of trying to escape troopers on a stolen canoe.

    According to police, Shameek Obajakuta Afrika, 45, was one of two suspects who fled state troopers while traveling in a stolen vehicle in Marlborough. When police located the car, both suspects had fled.

    Police spotted the suspects in a boat on Lake Terramuggus. When the suspects returned to shore police took Afrika into custody but the second suspect, who has not been identified, escaped.

    Afrika is charged with interfering with police, criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit larceny, fourth-degree larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of safe boating regulations. He was held on a $15,000 bond.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices