Connecticut State police have arrested a man accused of trying to escape troopers on a stolen canoe.

According to police, Shameek Obajakuta Afrika, 45, was one of two suspects who fled state troopers while traveling in a stolen vehicle in Marlborough. When police located the car, both suspects had fled.

Police spotted the suspects in a boat on Lake Terramuggus. When the suspects returned to shore police took Afrika into custody but the second suspect, who has not been identified, escaped.

Afrika is charged with interfering with police, criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit larceny, fourth-degree larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of safe boating regulations. He was held on a $15,000 bond.