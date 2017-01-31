Manchester police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing a TV from Walmart and threatening an employee who tried to stop them, according to police.

Police said around 4 a.m. Thursday the people pictured above left the store at 420 Buckland Hills Road with a 50-inch flat screen TV without paying for it. When an employee tried to stop them, one of the suspects pulled a knife, police said.

The suspects left the area in a 2002-2004 model purple or burgundy Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle had silver alloy rims, except for the back passenger rim which was black metal, according to witnesses.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Manchester Off. Rago at (860) 645-5500 ext. 15308.