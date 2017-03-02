Suspects in Random Violent Attack at Meriden Stop & Shop Arrested

Two people allegedly involved in the random assault at a Meriden supermarket where a group harassed a husband and wife, beat the man unconscious and knocked several of his teeth out, have been arrested.

Thomas Zanone, of Waterbury, and Robert Cote, of Meriden, have been charged with assault, conspiracy to commit assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy to commit endangerment and breach of peace.

Police responded to the Stop & Shop at 485 Broad St. in Meriden around 3 p.m. on Feb. 12 to investigate an assault and found a 28-year-old man and his wife.

The couple said they were walking to the grocery store when five men started harassing them from a car. They told officers they tried to ignore the men, but the group followed them into the parking lot, then into the store, police said.

Inside the store, the men surrounded the couple and threatened to punch the victim’s wife, police said.

When the husband verbally objected, one of the men punched him from behind and knocked him unconscious. Police said several of the victim’s teeth were knocked out and he required medical treatment.

The victims told police they didn’t know any of the assailants and police said it appears the attack was not provoked.

On Thursday, Meriden police said they have secured a third warrant for the arrest of a another person who is anticipated to turn themselves into authorities very soon.