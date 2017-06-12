Synthetic Opioid, Carfentanil, 150 Times More Potent Than Heroin

A synthetic opioid being found by state police is said to be almost 150 times more potent than heroin.

Connecticut State Police has recently had one case where two samples tested positive for carfentanil.

Carfentanil is approximately 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin, state police said.

Carfentanil and fentanyl can come in the form of powder or tablets, often presented as heroin.

Two milligrams of carfentanil powder, which is a fraction of a penny in size, is a lethal dose, police said.

"Naloxone is an antidote for opioid overdose and immediately administering naloxone can reverse an overdose of carfentanil, fentanyl or other opioids. All Connecticut State Troopers carry and are trained in the administration of naloxone," state police said.

Synthetic opioids can resemble heroin or cocaine.

The federal Drug Enforcement Agency told NBC News that they have been focusing on "gray death", a mixture of heroin, fentanyl and a dash of carfentanil.

NBC News reports that carfentanil is an animal tranquilizer used on tigers and elephants.