Syrian Mom, Daughters Stranded Over Seas Reunite With Family in CT

A Syrian family is thanking those who made their new life here in Connecticut possible, even when it seemed in doubt this week because of President Trump’s travel ban.

It was an extraordinary moment as U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal kneeled down to meet two refugee girls from Syria.

Six days ago the girls and their mom were stuck in a Ukraine airport, unsure if they would ever make it to the United States to reunite with their father, Fadi Kassar.

"I’m very happy," Kassar said with a wide smile.

This was a dramatic change from when we first met the father in Milford on Saturday.

It was hours after he learned his wife and daughters were denied boarding a United States-bound flight because of Trump’s travel ban. Kassar had not seen his family in more than two years.

Kassar family’s story prompted outrage and action, including the help of Connecticut’s congressional delegation.

Finally mom and the girls, ages 5 and 8, were given the okay to fly.

On Thursday, they reunited with their father at New York’s JFK Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection granted an exemption since they were considered "en route" when the order took place.

“It’s really bittersweet. How amazing is it to have these little girls here after everything they’ve gone through? But there’s so many little girls just like them who will never get to the United States,” Murphy said.

Political leaders said they hope stories like this one convince the president to change his mind about the travel orders.

For now, a community is welcoming a family ready to start a new life in the state.

Murphy said he believes the bans are illegal and hopes the courts agree. If not, he wants Congress to act.

Friday was also a fundraiser and people have given hundreds of dollars to help the family pay for their second set of airline tickets which were needed to fly here.