Syrian Refugee Family in Connecticut Gets Holiday Surprise

This year some families in Connecticut have a lot to be thankful for and some holiday cheer was delivered to their door.

They escaped their homes in war-torn countries including Syria and have been given a second chance here.

From clothes to food to supplies, boxes were packed with donations.

Volunteers loaded them into a van, destined for families who now live far from their native countries.

“Our point today is to bring a little holiday spirit to people in need,” Nancy Latif, facilitator for Refugee Advocacy Services, said.

The first stop was the Al-Mahameed family in Hartford.

The couple and their 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son arrived in Connecticut four months ago.

“He’s really thankful for all the gifts and he’s really thankful his kids are happy this season,” Waseem Al-Mahameed said through a translator.

Waseem says his family fled their home in Syria.

Now it’s sad to see the civil war raging there and the horrible images from Aleppo.

“It’s not easy watching everything over there,” Al-Mahameed said.

“They’re just people, just people like any other people except that they are escaping from a war zone,” Latif said.

Which is why Latif says her organization is trying to help nearly 40 refugee families in the greater Hartford area this season, making them feel at home, especially during this time of giving.

And the Al-Mahameed family is grateful.

“They don’t feel like foreigners in this country. They’re welcomed. They feel like Americans here,” Al-Mahameed said.

The group plans to deliver about another dozen donations on Thursday and hopes to continue this next year.