“Cutting off a dream.” That’s the reaction from a Syrian man living in Connecticut to President Trump’s actions on refugees.

Other refugees headed to the state are now in limbo.

Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services has helped more than 500 refugees, many from Syria, settle in the state in the last year. Today NBC Connecticut spoke to a man from Syria who is one of many affected by President Trump’s swift moves yesterday.

“It’s a bad feeling. We can’t understand why,” said Mohamad Chaghlil of New Haven.

Chaghlil arrived in New Haven weeks ago after escaping war-torn Syria. His mother was supposed to follow but is now stuck in Jordan uncertain of when she can come to the US.

Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump enacted travel restrictions the effects are being felt across the world, including at Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services in New Haven.

“We have a long list on our calendar of families that are supposed to arrive next week, the week after, the week after that, and they won’t be coming,” IRIS Executive Director Chris George said.

The president ordered a clamp down on refugee entry and a temporary restriction on travelers from seven predominately Muslim countries. President Trump argues his plan will help keep “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the country. But several human rights groups have blasted the orders, calling them harmful.

“The more you think about it, it was a dark day for America. Welcoming refugees to the United States is our oldest, most noble tradition,” George said.

Refugee advocates hope the outcry will force the president to change his mind.

And for one refugee, he would like Americans to think about why people would flee their country and want to restart their lives elsewhere.

“It’s a very bad situation. Everybody has to think about the other side always,” Chaghlil said.

The president’s executive order blocked refugees from coming to the US for four months. It indefinitely banned Syrian refugees and it restricts people from six other countries for three months.