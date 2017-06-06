A TSA security checkpoint at Bradley International Airport was temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon after something concerning came up on an x-ray during screening, according to TSA officials. The checkpoint has since reopened.

A TSA spokesman said that the checkpoint was closed because of a suspicious x-ray image during screening. The carry-on bag was examined and cleared after several minutes. They did not specify what was in the bag that prompted the response.

TSA estimates that the checkpoint was closed for about eight minutes.

Witness video shows a TSA officer asking travelers to back away from the TSA security checkpoint.

“You guys, I’m going to ask you to move away from the front of the checkpoint. Please go to the far side, don’t stay right in front of it,” the officer can be heard saying in the video.

Travelers at the checkpoint told NBC Connecticut they saw several state troopers and airport managers in the area, but the situation seemed under control.

Screening has reopened as usual.