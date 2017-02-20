Taste of Hartford Restaurant Week Begins | NBC Connecticut
Taste of Hartford Restaurant Week Begins

    Taste of Hartford is underway and the foodie celebration is going on for two weeks.

    Twenty four restaurants are participating in the event, which starts today and goes through March 5 and they are offering a prix fixe menu. Most of the menus are for $20.17 or $30.17, depending on where you go and what you’re having.

    bin228 Price: $30.17 Call: (860) 244-9463 

    Black-Eyed Sally’s. Call: (860) 278-7427 Make reservations online here.  

    The Capital Grille. Call (860) 244-0075. Make reservations online here

    Carbone’s Call: (860) 296-9646. Make reservations online here

    City Steam Brewery. Price: $20.17. Call: (860) 525-1600 

    Costa Del Sol. Price: $30.17. Call: (860) 296-1714

    Coyote Flaco Call: (860) 953-1299

    Ficara’s Restaurant Price: $20.17 Call: (860) 296-3238

    Firebox Price: $30.17. Call: (860) 246-1222 Make reservations online here.  

    First & Last Tavern Price: $20.17. Call: (860) 956-6000

    Francesco’s Ristorante & Lounge Price: $30 Call: (860) 296-3024

    J Restaurant & Bar Price: $20.17 or $30.17 (860) 527-7764

    Max Downtown Price: $30.17 per person (860) 522-2530 Make reservations online here.

    Nutshell Café (860) 956-2836

    On20 Call: (860) 722-5161 Make reservations online here

    Peppercorns. Price: $20.17. Call: (860) 547-1714 Make reservations online here

    Republic at the Linden Price: $30.17 Call: (860) 310-3269

    Salute Price: $20.17. Call: (860) 899-1350

    Siam Hartford Price: $20.17 Call: (860) 727-1088

    Ted’s Montana Grill Price: $30.17 Call: (860) 692-1167

    Trinity Restaurant Price: $30.17 Call: (860) 728-9822

    Trumbull Kitchen: Price: $30.17 Call: (860) 493-7412. Make reservations online here. 

    U.S.S. Chowder Pot IV Call: (860) 244-3311

    VIVO $30.17 (860) 760-2333 Make reservations online here. 

    Hartford is not the only Connecticut city or town celebrating restaurant week.

    Danbury Restaurant Week runs from Feb. 20 to 26 

    Fairfield Restaurant Week runs from Feb. 27 to March 5 

    Greater Orange Restaurant Week runs from Feb. 26 to March 12

    Ridgefield Restaurant Week runs from Feb. 20 to 27 

    Stamford Restaurant Week runs from Feb. 17 to March 2 

