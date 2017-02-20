Taste of Hartford Restaurant Week Begins

Taste of Hartford is underway and the foodie celebration is going on for two weeks.

Twenty four restaurants are participating in the event, which starts today and goes through March 5 and they are offering a prix fixe menu. Most of the menus are for $20.17 or $30.17, depending on where you go and what you’re having.

bin228 Price: $30.17 Call: (860) 244-9463

Black-Eyed Sally’s. Call: (860) 278-7427 Make reservations online here.

The Capital Grille. Call (860) 244-0075. Make reservations online here.

Carbone’s Call: (860) 296-9646. Make reservations online here.

City Steam Brewery. Price: $20.17. Call: (860) 525-1600

Costa Del Sol. Price: $30.17. Call: (860) 296-1714

Coyote Flaco Call: (860) 953-1299

Ficara’s Restaurant Price: $20.17 Call: (860) 296-3238

Firebox Price: $30.17. Call: (860) 246-1222 Make reservations online here.

First & Last Tavern Price: $20.17. Call: (860) 956-6000

Francesco’s Ristorante & Lounge Price: $30 Call: (860) 296-3024

J Restaurant & Bar Price: $20.17 or $30.17 (860) 527-7764

Max Downtown Price: $30.17 per person (860) 522-2530 Make reservations online here.

Nutshell Café (860) 956-2836

On20 Call: (860) 722-5161 Make reservations online here.

Peppercorns. Price: $20.17. Call: (860) 547-1714 Make reservations online here.

Republic at the Linden Price: $30.17 Call: (860) 310-3269

Salute Price: $20.17. Call: (860) 899-1350

Siam Hartford Price: $20.17 Call: (860) 727-1088

Ted’s Montana Grill Price: $30.17 Call: (860) 692-1167

Trinity Restaurant Price: $30.17 Call: (860) 728-9822

Trumbull Kitchen: Price: $30.17 Call: (860) 493-7412. Make reservations online here.

U.S.S. Chowder Pot IV Call: (860) 244-3311

VIVO $30.17 (860) 760-2333 Make reservations online here.

Hartford is not the only Connecticut city or town celebrating restaurant week.

Danbury Restaurant Week runs from Feb. 20 to 26

Fairfield Restaurant Week runs from Feb. 27 to March 5

Greater Orange Restaurant Week runs from Feb. 26 to March 12

Ridgefield Restaurant Week runs from Feb. 20 to 27

Stamford Restaurant Week runs from Feb. 17 to March 2