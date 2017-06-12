A 15-year-old has been arrested on arson charges after a discarded sparkler caused a fire at an abandoned home in Harwinton Sunday, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said crews responded to an active fire at 8 Ridgewood Drive in Harwinton around 2 p.m. Sunday. Multiple departments, including Harwinton Volunteer Fire, New Hartford fire, Terryville fire and Thomaston fire all responded to fight the blaze.

Harwinton fire officials said the house, which is abandoned, suffered extensive damage, but no injuries were reported.

Through speaking with neighbors, officials determined a 15-year-old boy had been on the property just before the fire. Police said the teen told them he lit a sparkler and watched it go out, then ran off.

Police said the sparkler lit the grass on fire, which spread to the building.

The suspect, who was not identified due to his age, was charged with third-degree arson, possession of fireworks, simple trespass, and third-degree criminal mischief. He was referred to Torrington Juvenile Court.