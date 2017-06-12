Teen Charged with Arson After Sparkler Causes Fire in Harwinton: Police | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Teen Charged with Arson After Sparkler Causes Fire in Harwinton: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A 15-year-old has been arrested on arson charges after a discarded sparkler caused a fire at an abandoned home in Harwinton Sunday, according to Connecticut State Police.

    State police said crews responded to an active fire at 8 Ridgewood Drive in Harwinton around 2 p.m. Sunday. Multiple departments, including Harwinton Volunteer Fire, New Hartford fire, Terryville fire and Thomaston fire all responded to fight the blaze.

    Harwinton fire officials said the house, which is abandoned, suffered extensive damage, but no injuries were reported.

    Through speaking with neighbors, officials determined a 15-year-old boy had been on the property just before the fire. Police said the teen told them he lit a sparkler and watched it go out, then ran off.

    Police said the sparkler lit the grass on fire, which spread to the building.

    The suspect, who was not identified due to his age, was charged with third-degree arson, possession of fireworks, simple trespass, and third-degree criminal mischief. He was referred to Torrington Juvenile Court.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices