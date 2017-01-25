Temporary Patch on New London Housing Complex Roof Not Holding Up

Belongings are ruined and hallways are filled with water because of a faulty roof at a low-income housing complex in New London.

Monday night's nor'easter tore through the southeastern part of the state with heavy winds and pouring rain. But a temporary fix on the roof of 202 Coleman Street was not strong enough to hold up.

"I've lost so much stuff out of that closet. Plus the tiles, of course, are lifting," said Cynthia Bond who lives in the George Washington Carver Apartments.

Bond said the rain is to blame for soaking her apartment.

"I'll be right here," she said, standing at her closet. "The water comes almost to my bed," she also pointed out the wall next to the closet that she said gets coated in water.

Bond said she's complained to maintenance multiple times in her almost 10 years in the complex. But she's resorted throwing away her damaged belongings and started stacking shoes and purses in boxes, and piling clothes in her living room if rain is in the forecast.

In pictures and video taken by tenant Robin Mills Tuesday, there's water flooding the hallway and stairwell.

Wednesday around noon, water was still there. Tenants said they're concerned about rotting.

"My health and my neighbors health. Black mold is no joke," Mills said, adding she called maintenance about the problem.

Mills called NBC Connecticut in November when the same problem happened at 202 Coleman St.

The building is run by the New London Housing Authority. The former acting executive director told us then that they replaced a temporary patch on the roof with another temporary patch, and he was looking to price out a more permanent solution.

New Executive Director Roy Boling started at his new post Wednesday, the day NBC Connecticut interviewed him. He said for now, there will have to be another patch job.

"Financing issues, of course, we don't have a longer-term solution immediately on hand to repair the roof," Boling said.

But Boling said he is planning to apply for a grant to get money for a permanent fix.

"Do not only the roof, but an overhaul of the infrastructure," he added.

He said he plans to meet with the city, architect and other parties involved with the project very soon and apply for that grant in the coming months.