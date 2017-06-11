Temps Climb into the Middle 90s for Parts of the State

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are forecasting high temperatures to reach the middle 90s for inland Connecticut by this afternoon.

Take a look at forecasted high temperatures around the state. Temperatures will be a bit cooler along the shoreline with a wind off of the water.

An air quality alert is in effect for the entire state. Those with respiratory issues are encouraged to remain inside. The air quality alert is in effect through 10 p.m. this evening.