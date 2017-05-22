Tenant 'Stomps' on Hamden Resident Inside Home: Police

A tenant is accused of attacking a Hamden man when he and his wife came home on Sunday.

The 34-year-old man and his wife were returning to their home on Bagley Avenue at 4 p.m. when they were approached by their tenant, Otis Bowens, in the driveway.

Hamden Police said Bowens immediately started attacking the victim, striking him several times in the face and allegedly "stomping" on him when he fell to the ground.

The victim had an injured eye, bloody nose and lacerated lip. The man told Hamden Police the assault placed him in "an altered mental state."

The victim was transported to the hospital and Bowens fled the scene in a motor vehicle.

Bowens later turned himself into Hamden Police.

The 39-year-old was charged with second-degree assault and his bond was set at $5,000.