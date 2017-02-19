Thousands Dance it Out for UConn's HuskyTHON Marathon

UConn students are pulling an all-nighter at a dance marathon to raise money for the Connecticut Children' s Medical Center.

UConn students pulled an all-nighter, as they hit the dance floor and rack up serious cash.

This was the 13th annual HuskyTHON Dance Marathon, a major fundraiser for the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

The event started at 6:00pm on Saturday and goes until 12:00pm on Sunday.

13th Annual HuskyTHON

HuskyTHON is the largest student-run philanthropy event in New England and in 2016 it was named the 11th top collegiate fundraiser in the nation by Children’s Miracle network Hospitals. Student teams organize year-long fundraising events leading up to the dance marathon.

“It’s good. Already feeling hyped up,” Hope McMoran, a UConn junior, said.

Year after year the fundraiser breaks records as it raises money for the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Thousands of dancers raised about $716,000 for the hospital last year.

“Like we say, it’s all for the kids,” Cara Geary, a UConn sophomore, said.

This year they’re aiming to collect even more cash.

Students say this fundraiser is unique because teams sponsor a child who shows up for the party.

“This is amazing what they’re doing and I’m so proud of them. And it’s just great,” Ally Klinkowsky, a patient at CCMC, said.

“The stuff that they do for our kids it carries them through their hardest days throughout the whole year. I mean our kids literally count down every moment to get here,” Heather Klinkosky said.

“Last year’s event, the success of it, they were able to name the newest addition to the hospital in HuskyTHON’s honor,” Eliza Kanner, HuskyTHON’s vice president of communications, explained. “It helps kids pre-operation, comfort them.”