East Hartford police were called in to investigate a threat made to the East Hartford Middle School Sunday, according to the superintendent’s office.

School officials said the police investigate and deemed the threat not credible. Classes were held as usual Monday.

Police told NBC Connecticut that they identified a juvenile who sent out the threat on Snapchat. When police spoke to the suspect, the juvenile expressed regret.

The suspect and the family are cooperating with police and the threat was determined not to be valid. The juvenile was charged with threatening and breach of peace.

The school’s principal sent the following message to parents on Monday.

“We received information of a threat to the school yesterday. The East Hartford Police Department has been involved and the threat has been determined not to be valid. As always, we process all information that we receive regarding East Hartford Middle School and take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our school community. Our top priority is the well-being of our students and staff.

Thank you for your patience regarding this matter, please do not hesitate to contact the school if you have any further questions.”