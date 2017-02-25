Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Part of State Saturday

Some thunderstorms will move through the state Saturday night and a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Litchfield County.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists said some areas could see gusty winds and heavy rain. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued until 9 p.m. for Litchfield County.

Saturday will be cloudy and humid with highs in the low 60s inland and upper 50s along the shoreline. A line of showers will move into the western part of the state between 6 and 7 p.m. and last until between 9 to 10 p.m. as they move from west to east.

After the storms come a drop in temperature, with lows in the 30s. Sunday will be much cooler, with highs in the low to middle 40s.