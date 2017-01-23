Todd Road in Wolcott Will Be Closed for Hours After Crash

Part of Todd Road in Wolcott will be closed until tonight after a crash.
Police said the crash was in the area of 52 Todd Road, at the corner of Frisbie Circle, and the road will be closed until at least 6 p.m. after a crash around 12:20 a.m. that brought down a telephone pole.
Officials said the pole has to be replaced and workers said it will take at least until 6 p.m. and detours will be Woodtick Road to County Road, to East Street to Meriden Road or Meriden Road in Waterbury to Frost Road to Woodtick Road into Wolcott.
