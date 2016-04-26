Four decades have passed since three girls were reported missing in Tolland County and members of a cold case squad recently gathered and said they are still searching for answers.

The Tolland County Cold Case Squad, made up of members of several local law enforcement entities, was created in late 2014 to concentrate the efforts of investigators into solving old cases and three cold cases of significance in the county are the disappearances of Lisa White Debra Spickler and Janice Pockett, who have never been found.

Debra Spickler, 13, of Mystic, was last seen walking alone in the area of the Henry Park swimming pool in Vernon on July 24, 1968. She had been staying with relatives when she disappeared.

Lisa White, of Vernon, was 13 years old and was last seen walking on Prospect Street in Rockville on Nov. 1, 1974 after visiting a friend.

Exclusive Future Uncertain for State CHAMP Fleet

Janice Pockett, of Tolland, disappeared on July 26, 1973 at the age of 7. She was last seen riding her bicycle in the area of Anthony Road and Rhodes Road.

“It was a nightmare. She went to a friend’s house and never came home” Aprille Falletti, Lisa’s sister, said.

“There was a lot of good police work that went into these cases back then, 40 years ago, but police work has evolved and we’re trying to put modern police practices to work on these cold cases,” Tolland State’s Attorney Matthew Gedansky said.

There’s now a dedicated tip line and police continue to circulate missing person postcards and water bottles with the girls’ pictures.

They’re also reminding everyone they’re still looking for answers.

“There are people that maybe over the years hadn’t thought of stuff that they realize now might’ve been important. We take anything and follow up on all leads,” Detective Bob Given said.