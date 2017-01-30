Tomorrow's Snow Will Lead to Travel Issues

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for snow that will impact afternoon and evening commute tomorrow.

Most of the state can expect one to two inches of snow with a bit more in the higher elevations.

While we're not forecasting a lot of snow, the timing will likely lead to some issues.

There will be periods of heavier snow that could make things quite tricky on the roads.

We're forecasting the snow to arrive during the early afternoon hours, this will likely result in schools dismissing early. Make sure to check out the latest cancellations and early dismissals by clicking here.

In addition to schools dismissing early the evening commute could also present an issue. Light to moderate snow will be falling statewide during the evening afternoon and evening commute home.